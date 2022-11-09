Edwina Akufo-Addo is the daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the owner of NsuomNam Restaurant

The industrous lady is not only beautiful but also as brilliant as her father and has created a lucrative business venture

Edwina Akufo-Addo has done well for herself, and in celebration of her, YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos of the beautiful lady

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is blessed with very beautiful daughters, and Edwina Akufo-Addo is one of them.

Edwina Akufo-Addo Owner Of $6 Million NsuomNam Restaurant Source: one_stop_blog

Source: Instagram

Edwina is not only blessed with beauty, but she also has a brilliant entrepreneurial mind. The young lady opened a grand restaurant this year, but it is already one of the best and biggest restaurants of its kind.

The plush restaurant, NsuomNam, is located at Cantonments and has an estimated value of $6 million. The grand eatery has attracted some of the most affluent people in Ghana.

Edwina recently married Kwabena Jumah, the son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, in a private ceremony.

Edwina is successful and keeps soaring higher. In celebration of her, YEN.com.gh has compiled five beautiful photos of her.

1. Edwina has a radiant smile and does not hesitate to show it in this photo. Her makeup and hair were on point.

2. A lovely couple. Kwabena Jumah and his wife posed for the cameras with broad smiles on their faces.

3. A day she would never forget. Edwina dresses elegantly in a beautiful wedding gown at her marriage ceremony.

4. The president's daughter visits a restaurant for a nice dinner.

5. A beautiful father and daughter moment. Edwina and her daddy made some warm memories in this photo.

Akufo-Addo's Daughter Denies Getting $25 Million To Paint Interchanges

In other news, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo has said claims that she received $25 million to beautify interchanges in Accra are false.

She said in a press statement that no contract has been awarded for painting the interchanges in the capital.

She also said she had instructed her lawyers to act on the attempt to destroy her hard-earned reputation.

