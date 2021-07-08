The Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC, USA, paid tribute to former BET Director of Programming and Production, Lilian Blankson

The Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC, USA, has paid tribute to former Ghanaian American BET Director of Programming and Production, Lilian Blankson.

The chief executive officer of LNB Entertainment died on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 55.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Embassy lauded Blankson's tremendous works that brought exposure to African Entertainment by highlighting African talents to western audiences.

''On Sunday, July 4, 2021, the Embassy learned about the shocking and untimely death of one of Ghana’s formidable daughters, Lilian N. Blankson, CEO of LNB Entertainment, entertainment consultant, content creator and former BET Director of Programming and Production. She was 55 years.

''Lilian’s life-long passion was to bring exposure to African Entertainment by highlighting talents to western audiences. She accomplished many milestones, including producing and directing the first African Cypher, the first all-female African Cypher and supporting the implementation of the first BET International Act category on the BET Award as well as creating original African programming for the network,'' the post read.

The late Lilian Blankson's achievements also included serving as acting Executive Producer for Celebration of Gospel, a programme that won an NAACP Image Award.

Blankson also co-produced the entire promotional campaign for BET’s Black History Month and was an author who had recently released her second book entitled Awaiting Fate & Other Talking Texts before her demise.

Lilian Blankson at BET

In 2010, the BET Awards show added the Best International Act to the categories at the American awards show to commemorate Black Entertainment.

For the first time in its then tenth year of broadcast, nominations were given to some of the most talented African and UK artistes, including P-Square, K'NAAN, Estelle, M.I., Kojo Antwi, Sade, and Dizzee Rascal.

The following year, BET Networks created two separate categories for The Best International Act; Best International Act: Africa and Best International Act: UK.

This was largely thanks to the tremendous work of Lilian Blankson who was among others, instrumental in the selection of these artistes.

The Ghanaian-American's journey at BET Networks started when she joined in 2000 with the Sports, Specials & Primetime Division.

Blankson became the Senior Manager of Specials, designed and owned her roles which included overseeing the balloting process for the BET Awards, Hip Hop Awards, and the Comedy Awards.

In January 2008, she was selected to help in the launch and operation of BET Networks' International channel in the UK, Ireland, Africa and the Middle East.

Apart from her involvement in BET's profiles of African artistes, a Ghanaian Cypher with D-Black, Sarkodie, Kwaku T, Ayigbe Edem, Tinny, BabyG, and Reggie Rockstone that she produced, arranged and directed made history, garnering over 50,000 views collectively in less than a week and was included as part of the BET Hip-Hop Awards exclusively for the international channel, face2faceafrica.com reports.

