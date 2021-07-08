Abena Yeboah is the founder of Eduhub Ghana

Eduhub Ghana seeks to provide conducive study environments for students in deprived schools

Through her organisation, she provides underprivileged students with school bags produced from discarded pure water sachets

A young Ghanaian woman, Abena Yeboah, has dedicated her life to providing bags produced with discarded pure water sachets to deprived students.

Through her organisation, Eduhub Ghana, she provides underprivileged students with bags to help them pursue education.

Yeboah's kindhearted deed and involvement with the students has been highlighted on social media.

Abena Yeboah: Meet the Ghanaian lady providing poor students with bags made with pure water sachets. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, she posed alongside some of the kids showing off their bags produced from used plastic water bags.

The founder and leader of Eduhub Ghana seeks to provide a good study environment for students in deplorable schools through her organisation.

Source: Yen