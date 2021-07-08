Amoahs Amoah posted frames of his daughter, Empress Esi Amoah, building a liquid soap producing machine from scratch

He highlighted some of the processes she went through to build the machine

Amoah indicated that Esi used the machine to manufacture liquid soap and donated thousands of the product

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A social media user, Amoahs Amoah, has warmed the hearts of many with frames of his daughter, Empress Esi Amoah, building a liquid soap producing machine.

Accompanying the series of photos, Amoah proudly detailed how his daughter started building the machine.

Esi Amoah was captured in protective clothing in one of the snaps welding parts of the machine together.

Ghanaian father proudly shares photos of daughter building soap producing machine from scratch. Image: Amoahs Amoah

Source: Instagram

''Empress On The Road building her liquid soap producing machine, Cutting stage,'' he captioned the photo.

Amoah indicated that his daughter completed the machine and used it to manufacture liquid soap for charity.

''Empress On The Road completes machine and manufacturing liquid soap for Charity.. Thousands of litres donated to hospitals and rural poor health facilities across Ghana.''

According to him, they donated thousands of litres to hospitals and rural health facilities across Ghana.

In another photo, Esi was pictured working on parts of a gearbox and tricycle.

View the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian woman provides bags to deprived students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena Yeboah is a Ghanaian woman who has dedicated her life to providing bags produced with discarded pure water sachets to deprived students.

Through her organisation, Eduhub Ghana, she provides underprivileged students with bags to help them pursue education.

Yeboah's kindhearted deed and involvement with the students has been highlighted on social media.

Embassy of Ghana pays tribute to Lilian Blankson

In other news, the Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC, USA, has paid tribute to former Ghanaian American BET Director of Programming and Production, Lilian Blankson.

The chief executive officer of LNB Entertainment died on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 55.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Embassy lauded Blankson's tremendous works that brought exposure to African Entertainment by highlighting African talents to western audiences.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh