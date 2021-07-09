Kwadwo Sheldon, a popular Ghanaian YouTuber and host of the Yawa of the Day Show has revealed some eye-popping details about his life in an interview with Delay

This comes after so many parts of Kwadwo Sheldon's personal life have been rumoured on social media for various reasons in the past.

YEN.com.gh has taken a close look at the video and now presents some of the interesting facts the popular YouTuber revealed on the show.

He is unmarried

Some months ago, it was reported by some social media platforms that Kwadwo Sheldon had tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend but according to the YouTuber, this is absolutely false.

He, however, indicated that he has a girlfriend currently.

Lost his dad at a young age

Kwadwo Sheldon says he has never met his biological father as he was raised by his grandmother and was told at a young age that he was no more.

He is 26 years old

The controversial YouTuber disclosed that he is currently 26 years old and will be 27 in September 2021.

According to him, he was still in high school in the year 2014.

Kwadwo admitted that he is younger than he looks.

What he owns

Kwadwo says he has rented a 3-bedroom apartment where he has a studio and also owns a Hyundai Elantra.

Sheldon also added that he makes enough to take care of himself and his family.

Has no child

Kwadwo Sheldon is yet to have a child with anyone.

Watch the full video below:

In a previous report, multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, reacted to Kwadwo Sheldon's criticism by disciplining him over the internet in a funny video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was seen knocking the bald head of the YouTube content creator for speaking against him and his kind of lyrics in his songs.

Shatta Wale appeared to have been at home while surfing the internet and went on to Kwadwo Sheldon's page to teach him a lesson there.

