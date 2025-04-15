A video of a young Ghanaian lady reacting to the demise of the police officers in Binduri has gone viral

She eulogised one of the late police officers, Rockson, whom she knew and shared a bond with

Social media users who reacted to the video have shared their opinions on the ongoing Bawku conflict

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian lady who was very close to Rockson, one of the police officers killed in Binduri in the Upper East Region has expressed sorrow over the death of her loved one.

This comes after she took to TikTok and posted a video of herself weeping uncontrollably as news of the late police officer, Rockson, was made official.

Ghanaian lady mourns the demise of two police officers who died in Binduri. Photo credit: @upper.east.goddess/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The clip then showed the lady in weeping uncontrollably obviously taken aback by the loss of her loved on.

She opened up on how she wished news of Rockson's death were untrue.

"Please someone should tell me it is not true," the caption read.

The two officers who have been identified as Kwofie and Rockson were reportedly killed in Binduri in the Upper East Region on Sunday April 13.

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for the robbers who killed two police officers at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region.

A police statement indicated that the officers, who were in plain clothes, were travelling on a private motorbike from Bongo to Binduri when they were ambushed.

The attackers reportedly got away with the vehicle after shooting the officers.

Police on manhunt for two persons killed in Binduri. Photo credit: @Ghana Police Service/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The Ghana Police Service expressed its condolences to the bereaved families and assured the public that it was working to apprehend the attackers.

“We would like to assure the general public that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be arrested and brought to face justice; and we will surely get them.

At the time of writing the report the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 150 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens console the young lady over Bawku saga

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video consoled the young lady over the demise of her loved one.

sum bby stated:

"Please, heaven is ready for Rockson. Please, it shall be okay."

Favorite DOLL FACE stated:

"I'm deeply sorry to hear about your loss. May you find comfort in cherished memories and know you're not alone. Sending love, support, and heartfelt condolences during this difficult time."

deborah Daniels commented:

"When he use to stop boys with scooters to take money for you, you were happy."

Honda power indicated:

"If you're in serious pain, you shouldn't be posting videos here for likes."

Queen Susan stated:

"Sorry for your lost, accept my condolences baby girl."

IGP makes promise to Bawku youth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno promised to give police recruitment slots to youth in Bawku.

Addressing chiefs in the area during a visit, the IGP stated that a special recruitment opportunity would be afforded to the youth if they desist from engaging in violent acts.

However, the Minority in Parliament criticised the recruitment promise made by the IGP, calling it reckless.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh