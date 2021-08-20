The chief executive officer of Appolonia city has granted an interview with Vanessa Kanbi where he narrates his journey to building an urban development in Ghana

According to Owusu-Amofah, his development is the biggest in Ghana and the projects are located in Takoradi and the outskirt of Accra

He said his intention with the projects is to help reduce the traffic and congestion in Accra and to build a community where everything is located in one place

The chief executive officer of Appolonia City, Bright Owusu-Amofah, has granted an interview with Vanessa Kanbi on her Youtube channel where he shared how he was able to build the biggest urban development in Ghana.

In the interview, he recounted that he moved to Ghana from the United Kingdom about 10 years ago.

According to his LinkedIn profile sighted by YEN.com.gh, he had his secondary education at Mfantsipim Boys and continued to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he pursued a degree in pure physics.

He continued to the University of Lincoln for his master's degree in Finance and later worked there as an investment banker at a company called Renaissance Group.

The company grew and started a new subsidiary for urban development across Africa.

He moved to Ghana to spearhead the Ghana projects located at Oyibi and Takoradi.

Bright Owusu said he finds his new work more fulfilling particular because it is more tangible.

Owusu-Amofah said the main idea behind his company is to help reduce the traffic and congestion in Accra by creating a new community on the outskirt of Accra where people can have a live, work and play environment.

"People do not have to commute long distances. Everything will be located in the same place", he said.

According to Bright Owusu-Amofa, Appolonia City is the largest urban development in Ghana.

