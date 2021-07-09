President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, July 9, 2021, commissioned the Four Tier Pokuase Interchange in Accra.

The Interchange has been described as the first of its kind in Ghana, and the first of its kind in West Africa, and the second of its kind in Africa.

The 4-tier interchange, according to President Akufo-Addo, will help solve, once and for all, the nightmare endured for several decades by commuters within and outside of this vicinity on having to stay in Traffic for long hours.

The original contract design was for a three-tier interchange, however, it was modified to a four-tier structure within the same contract sum.

1. An aerial/drone shot of the 4-tier interchange.

2.Part of the interchange that leads to Accra.

3. Directional map of the interchange

4. One of the many entry and exit parts of the interchange.

7. President Akufo-Addo cutting the tape to officially open the interchange to traffic.

8. Madam Akua Donkor exchanging pleasantries with President Akufo-Addo.

9. A section of traditional leaders at the event.

10. Child poet, Nakeyaat Dramani Sam doing what she loves most.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has slammed John Mahama, the former President of Ghana for not being efficient with the funds of Ghana.

Citing an example to back his statement, the latter stated that his government is spending $289 million to build three interchanges whilst the previous administration led by John Mahama spent $260 million on only one, according to a Citi News report.

President Akufo-Addo shared the opinion whilst commissioning the four-tier Pokuase Interchange on Friday, July 9, 2021.

“Indeed, $289 million has been used by the Akufo-Addo government to construct three interchanges (at Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey, and Tamale) as opposed to $260 million used by the Mahama government to construct only the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. These are further examples of the fact that we in the NPP are good protectors of the public purse,” said President Akufo-Addo.

