Dr Justina Adams has emerged as the valedictorian of the 15th Session of the 57th Congregation at UCC

She completed her PhD in Business Administration in September 2024 with research on green reporting and firm performance

She began her academic journey in Enchi and has risen through the ranks to become a Graduate Assistant at UCC

A brilliant Ghanaian woman, Dr Justina Adams, has been named valedictorian of the 15th Session of the 57th Congregation of the School of Graduate Studies at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Born on 18 May 1992 at Enchi in the Western North Region, Dr Justina's inspiring academic journey is marked by excellence from basic to postgraduate level.

Meet Dr Justina Adams emerges as UCC's Valedictorian at the 57th Congregation. Photo credit: University of Cape Coast (UCC)/Facebook.

The young woman had her basic education at the Enchi Methodist School, where she sat for her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Upon excelling in the BECE, she pursued her secondary education at Fiaseman Senior High School in Tarkwa, where she earned her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In 2012, Dr Justina enrolled at UCC to pursue a four-year undergraduate programme in Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting.

After earning her first degree in May 2016, the ambitious young woman applied to the Cape Coast-based university for her master's, obtaining an MCom in Accounting in September 2019.

Dr Justina Adams' PhD journey

Without resting on her laurels, she pursued a doctorate in Business Administration in January 2022, completing it in September 2024.

Her doctoral research focused on cultural origin, green reporting, and firm performance of listed manufacturing firms in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

Dr Justina's PhD dissertation provided valuable insights into sustainable business practices in the region.

The brilliant Ghanaian woman's research interests include CEOs and holding companies' cultural heritage impact on green reporting, overall firm performance, risk management, and corporate governance.

She currently serves as a Graduate Assistant in her alma mater's Department of Accounting at the School of Business

Married to Prince Charles Adubofour, Dr Justina is a Chartered Accountant, a devoted member of the Methodist Church Ghana, and a staunch supporter of Liverpool Football Club.

Below is the Facebook post about Dr Justina Adams:

Ghanaians congratulate Dr Justina Adams' remarkable feat

Dr Justina Adams' remarkable academic feat has been celebrated by many Ghanaians who chanced upon a post about her on UCC's official Facebook page.

Below are a few of the congratulatory messages:

@Yahaya Siisu said:

"Congratulations, dear. It's not surprising that you are a Liverpool fan."

@Efua Flobeat also said:

"Congratulations to you, Dr. Young, beauty with brains. A great inspiration. Proud of you, sis."

@Richard Hodey commented:

"Wow! Two years for a PhD isn't child's play. Congratulations to her!"

Benjamin Aniagyei, a brilliant Ghanaian man, emerges as a valedictorian at UCC. Photo credit: University of Cape Coast (UCC)/Facebook.

