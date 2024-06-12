Two British nationals have been arrested at the Kotoka International Airport for attempting to transport narcotics to the UK

The arrest happened on Monday, June 10, 2024, as the duo were about to board a British Airways flight to Gatwick

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) collaborated with the UK National Crime Agency for the arrest

Two British nationals have been arrested for attempting to transport $6.48 million worth of narcotics to the UK.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The duo were on their way to the UK.

Source: Getty Images

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), with support from the UK National Crime Agency, made the arrest.

The duo, Hall Shamin Ethline and Graham Omar Adel, were apprehended following intelligence that they were transporting a total of 166.88 kilogrammes of a narcotic in their luggage.

The two were scheduled to board a British Airways flight en route to Gatwick when their luggage raised suspicion.

Following an inspection of their luggage, all six of their suitcases were found to contain 72 slabs of the suspected narcotic.

Both suspect's bags — three each — contained 83.44 kilogrammes of the suspected narcotics alongside personal effects. They have since been arrested and are assisting the police in investigations.

NACOC intercepts 20.5kg of concealed narcotic parcels

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has seized 20.5kg of concealed narcotic parcels intended for smuggling out of Ghana via postal and courier centres in Accra.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of NACOC on their Facebook page on April 30, 2024.

Over a span of three days, the commission intercepted several concealed narcotic parcels headed to the UK.

It said that while some of these narcotic slabs had been wrapped and sealed in boxes, others had been packaged in black soap pails.

According to NACOC, after it was confirmed that the substances concealed in these packages were narcotic, they were transferred to NACOC headquarters for further investigation.

NACOC says it is doing everything possible to apprehend the culprits. It cautioned Ghanaians that the possession and transit of narcotics in Ghana is punishable by law and urged them to refrain from such illegal activities.

Nigerian jailed for narcotics trafficking

YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian was given a 10-year prison sentence after he was apprehended trying to smuggle narcotics out of Ghana.

Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, 32, had 90 thumb-sized pellets of narcotics on him when he was arrested.

NACOC assured Ghanaians of ensuring public safety by preventing the sale and trafficking of narcotics in the country.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh