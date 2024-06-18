The Health Ministry has said cabinet has not approved the proposed mandatory health insurance for foreign visitors.

The ministry has explained it remains just a proposal and not government policy.

In a statement, the ministry said the matter has not yet been discussed by cabinet.

“While the proposal aims to ensure that foreign nationals have access to healthcare during their stay in Ghana, it is important to note that it has not yet been discussed or approved by Cabinet."

The matter sparked controversy during a media briefing last week when the Technical Working Group on the Visitors Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) said the policy would begin on July 1, 2024.

The policy would require non-resident visitors arriving in Ghana will be required to have a health insurance policy before entry into Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh