Protesters embarking on the "March For Justice' demonstration have lashed out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

They say the president is a dictator who does not have the citizens' welfare at heart

The protesters bemoaned the state of insecurity in the country

Protesters taking part in the 'March For Justice' demonstration have referred to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a dictator.

Held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the demo organized by the Youth wing of Ghana's leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) seeks to 'demand justice for people killed or brutalized by security personnel in the past few weeks' per a statement.

The protesters showcased several placards decrying the poor state of security in Ghana, accusing the president of the lapses.

"The killing of innocent Ghanaians just to put fears in their hearts will be resisted," reads one of the placards.

"Akufo-Addo, you are a dictator," reads another.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the demonstration would culminate in presenting a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament and the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh.

The demonstration was motivated by the death of activist Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed and two others who were killed by security personnel in Ejura.

BACKGROUND

Ibrahim Muhammed, a father of six, was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Sahada Hudu, the deceased's wife, said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows.

However, her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy.

Following his death, the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities.

It ended in a shooting by security personal and the death of two people.

Sadia Abubakar, the sister of Abdul Nasir Yussif, has demanded justice following the death of her brother who was shot and killed during the protest by the youth in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.

In other news, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has come out strong against the police and military brutalities in the country.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has recruited his men into the police service and the military to harm Ghanaians.

