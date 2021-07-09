President Akufo-Addo has shared how different his government is compared to that of former President Mahama

According to him, the government he leads is not misusing the country's funds

He made the statement today, July 9, 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has slammed John Mahama, the former President of Ghana for not being efficient with the funds of Ghana.

Citing an example to back his statement, the latter stated that his government is spending $289 million to build three interchanges whilst the previous administration led by Mahama spent $260 million on only one.

According to a Citi News report, President Akufo-Addo shared the opinion whilst commissioning the four-tier Pokuase Interchange on Friday, July 9, 2021.

“Indeed, $289 million has been used by the Akufo-Addo government to construct three interchanges (at Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey, and Tamale) as opposed to $260 million used by the Mahama government to construct only the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. These are further examples of the fact that we in the NPP are good protectors of the public purse,” said President Akufo-Addo.

