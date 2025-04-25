Kwaku Manu and his ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey’s eldest daughter, Maame Vida, flaunted her modelling skills

She stepped out of their home in her heels, a short-sleeved shirt dress and a pair of leggings and began to walk

Many people admired her growth while others spoke about her sharing a striking resemblance to her mother

Celebrated Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu’s eldest daughter, Maame Vida, captured hearts on social media after a delightful video of her confidently strutting in high heels surfaced on TikTok.

Maame Vida flaunts modelling talent

The video was shared by her mother and former wife of Kwaku Manu, Diane Naa Okailey, on her account @queenofheartsnaa. In it, she showcased the young girl’s playful attempt at mastering the art of walking in heels.

In the video, Maame Vida dazzled in a pair of oversized heels, a short-sleeved shirt dress, and a pair of black leggings. Her hair was neatly braided and styled into a parted ponytail, with the bottom half left to hang over her shoulders.

Taking careful steps while showing off her modelling skills with a beaming smile all over her face. It may seem as though the person who took the video of Kwaku Manu and Naa Okailey's daughter was been hyped as she strutted in her heels.

Naa Okailey, who co-parents with Kwaku Manu, shared glimpses of their daughter's life on both her TikTok and Instagram pages, and these videos highlighted her growth.

From the surroundings from which the video was taken, it was certain that it was taken at the Kumawood actor's residence in Ghana, as there were uncompleted buildings and a dusty road when she stepped out of the gate.

Despite living in the US with her obroni husband, Tim, Naa Okailey continues to show that she is involved in the lives of all the children she had in her previous marriage.

The video of Kwaku Manu's daughter modelling is below:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's daughter modelling

The video caught the attention of social media users who could not help but admire Kwaku Manu and Diane Naa Okailey's young daughter.

They highlighted the fact that she had become a grown young adult, as some recounted moments when she was little.

Others also discussed how much she resembled her mother, stating that she was a photocopy.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral videos of Maame Vida displaying her modelling talent

Adwoa konadu 🇬🇭 🇺🇲 said:

"She is exactly your photocopy."

God's Promise said:

"🥰🥰 big girl now… she looks just like you."

Diane Naa Okailey at her wedding in the US, and Kwaku Manu and his children. Image Credit: @okaale_nyarko and @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu bonds with daughter over foosball

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu won the hearts of many Ghanaians online after a wholesome video of him playing foosball with his eldest daughter, Maame Vida, went viral.

The short video captured the lighthearted competition between the Kumawood actor and father, and his daughter, as they both looked fully engaged in the game, smiling and laughing as they took turns.

Though Maame Vida gave it her best shot, Kwaku Manu ended up winning the friendly match. Social media users were moved by the heartwarming interaction, with many praising the film star.

