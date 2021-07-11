KiDi has shared a new video with his adorable son, Zane Dwamena

The video shows Zane reacting in excitement after hearing his name on one of his father's songs

He later expressed disappointment for not having golden hair like hi father

Singer KiDi, known private life as Dennis Dwamena, has an adorable little son called Zane Dwamena.

Oftentimes, the Touch It hitmaker shows off little Zane, who is so dear to his heart, on social media.

In his latest appearance on social media, Zane has got many people falling in love with him with his cute reaction to one of his father's songs.

While going on a ride with Zane, KiDi had the intro to his Golden Boy album in which he mentions himself and Zane as golden boys.

Upon hearing his name in the song, an excited Zane shouted:

“Zane! Me and Zane! Me and Zane!!!”

A few moments after yelling in excitement, Zane was heard saying:

"Me and you, we are golden boys."

But after realising that he had black hair and not the blonde hair his father now has, Zane frowned in disappointment saying:

"But I don't have golden hair."

When his father asked if he also liked golden hair, Zane nodded in approval.

Zane and his father is an adorable pair.

