Staff at the Adventist Senior High School have been accused of shielding Bernard Amoabeng, the young boy who shot Suzy Pinamang in the face

In a video, Suzy's family accused the school of protecting the young boy and neglecting their daughter

Netizens who saw the video of the family wailing expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

Drama unfolded at the Atwima Twedie court in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, during the first court hearing of the shooting incident involving a student of the SDA SHS in Bantama.

A student of the school, on Friday, April 4, 2025, accidentally shot Suzy Pinamang, his classmate, leaving her blind.

He was arrested and kept in police custody until his first court hearing. Bernard appeared in court with his face covered in a scarf. He was accompanied by school authorities.

During his first court appearance, a confrontation occurred between the family of Suzy Pinamang and the school authorities, who went to court.

Suzy Pinamang's family accused the school of shielding the suspect. They claim the school is protecting the young boy when their daughter is the one who needs help.

A female relative of Suzy confronted the House master and questioned why the suspect was brought to court with his face covered.

The housemaster, on the other hand, refuted the claims made by Suzy's family. He defended the school and insisted that they have been supportive since day 1. He claimed school authorities took Suzy to the hospital when she was shot by her mate.

Watch the video of Suzy's family wailing below:

Netizens react to family's outcry

Netizens who saw the video of Suzy's family wailing were heartbroken. Many in the comments section expressed their sympathy for her and called on wealthy individuals and institutions to support her.

Others also advised the family to take legal action against the school and the young boy involved in the incident.

@jenniferofori1232 wrote:

"As a mother, this is heartbreaking. I can’t stop crying. May God, who heals better than doctors, my God who healed the hole in the heart of my daughter, heal you."

@tinanyarkoa3137 wrote:

"May we never be caught up in such an instance."

@jgjg934 wrote:

"Can someone create a GoFundMe for us to donate to the girl? We need to take her to the states for proper care. We dont want anyone toying with her eye. Can Clement do this and provide the link?"

@VincentKobenaarthur-i8p wrote:

"President of Ghana should step in to assist this young girl."

@emmanuelgyamerah5990 wrote:

"This boy will never forget this ordeal….a major learning curve for him."

Asenso-Boakye allegedly neglects Suzy

Meanwhile, Suzy Pinamang's family called out Hon Asenso-Boakye for failing to honour his promise of taking care of Suzy.

Suzy's relatives claimed the Bantama MP showed up once at the hospital and has not sent in funds for the young girl's treatment as he promised.

The family is therefore calling on Ibrahim Mahama to come to their aid with financial support as he did for Kofi Adoma.

