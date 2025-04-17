Actress Nadia Buari, in a TikTok video, has reaffirmed her love for Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy

The renowned actress impressed many with her attempt to perform one of Stonebwoy's fan favourites, Loyalty

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as fans weigh in on her relationship with Stonebwoy

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari recently shared a video of her jamming to Stonebwoy's dancehall classic, Loyalty released in 2018.

Nadia Buari performs Stonebwoy's song exciting many fans. Photo source: iamNadiaBuari, Stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The actress published the video on her TikTok on April 15 and instantly became one of her most engaged content on her page.

Many fans were impressed with Nadia Buari's lighthearted performance of the song. She was in her pyjamas with a remote in her hand when she did the video.

Others were impressed by Nadia's command over the lyrics of Stonebwoy's Loyalty.

The actress has a heartwarming bond with Stonebwoy, which she has often expressed by attending the musician's events.

Last year, she was one of many VIPs who made an appearance at Stonebwoy's UP And Runnin6 album launch party.

She also made it to the private party hosted in celebration of Stonebwoy after he graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Professional with a second-class upper in Business Administration.

On the other hand, Stonebwoy has stated publicly that she's fond of Nadia Buari's craft and projects.

Nadia Buari starred him in her movie "Forever in the Night", which also features Nana Ama McBrown, released in cinemas last year.

Forever in the Night, which is the life of a woman who seems to have it all, only to have her world shattered in a single night, was Nadia Buari's first movie after a significant hiatus to focus on mothering her kids.

In 2019, Nadia Buari confirmed that she was married with four kids and is bent on keeping the details and faces from the public. A post she made on social media suggests that the actress might have given birth new child, making her a mother of five children.

Nadia Buari's performance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Nadia Buari performing Stonebwoy's Loyalty.

Flow Montez said:

"Even tho she’s lip syncing, you can clearly see that she’s pronouncing the words in an American accent."

Flow Montez wrote:

"Even tho she’s lip syncing, you can clearly state that she’s pronouncing the words in an American accent."

Blackmore Bryant remarked:

"Let me follow my childhood girlfriend 😂😂😂. I used to love this woman oooo and my rivals were Majeed and Van Vicker 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@ohenebaisaac noted:

"Wow I have now understood this song. In fact, Stonebwoy is a Legend🎶."

busta rhymes shared:

"Shattawale said on Dzifa's Late Night Show that he used to give Stonebwoy money. Stonebwoy dropped this tune for Shatta after."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh