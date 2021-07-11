Diana Antwi Hamilton said winning Artiste of the Year at VGMA22 was the hand of God

She said it is also in line with scriptures for some people to say she didn't deserve the award

The Adom hitmaker was speaking in an interview on UTV's United Showbiz

Gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has stated that winning Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), was enabled by God.

The Adom hitmaker triumphed over musicians KiDi and Kuami Eugene to clinch the Artiste of the Year award at VGMA22 held in June.

Speaking in an interview on the United Showbiz on Saturday, July 10, Diana Hamilton explained that the controversies that ensued after her victory was also allowed by God for His glory.

Jesus is cool like that - Diana Hamilton justifies her VGMA22 Artiste of the Year win in video. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

According to her, the mixed reactions, with some saying she didn't deserve the award, gave God the chance to ''show His coolness''.

She added that it's also in line with scriptures for some people to say she didn't deserve the apex award.

Diana Antwi Hamilton had earlier expressed immense gratitude after she was crowned Artiste of the Year at VGMA22.

Taking to her social media page, the reigning queen of the music industry reiterated that:

''what God cannot do does not exist.''

''I'm trying to put this all together, but making sense of it means I'm doubting God's ability,'' she said.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen