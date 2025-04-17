Gabon international Aaron Boupendza tragically died after falling from his apartment building in China

Authorities have reportedly questioned Boupendza’s brother, who was allegedly involved in a heated argument with him

This is another piece of sad news to hit African sports following the recent death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju in Accra

Aaron Boupendza, a 28-year-old Gabonese international footballer, tragically passed away on April 16, 2025, after falling from the 11th floor of his apartment building in Hangzhou, China.

At the time of his death, Boupendza was playing for Zhejiang FC in the Chinese Super League. The club confirmed the incident but has not provided further details regarding the circumstances.

Aaron Boupendza's brother is reportedly being investigated

Chinese authorities have initiated an investigation into Boupendza's death. Reports suggest that Boupendza and his brother were allegedly involved in a heated argument shortly before the fall.

Boupendza's brother, who was present at the scene, is currently being questioned by Chinese police per Africasoccer.com.

Authorities are exploring the possibility that the altercation led to Boupendza being pushed out of the apartment window.

African football community mourns

Boupendza's untimely death has sent shockwaves through the football world. The Gabonese Football Federation expressed deep sorrow, remembering Boupendza as a talented striker who represented his country with pride.

His former club, FC Cincinnati, also paid tribute, acknowledging his contributions during his brief tenure with the team. ​

Meanwhile fans have lambasted Zhejiang FC for honouring a league match just hours after their player's demise.

Look back at Boupendza's decent career

Boupendza began his professional career with CF Mounana before moving to France to join Bordeaux.

He gained prominence during his time at Hatayspor in Turkey, where he was the league's top scorer in the 2020/21 season. Boupendza's career also included stints in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Romania, and China.

He earned 35 caps for the Gabon national team, scoring eight goals, and was known for his speed and clinical finishing.

Aaron Boupendza's final moments and legacy

Boupendza's final social media post, dated April 3, 2025, featured highlights from a match where he scored two goals and provided an assist.

The post was accompanied by the caption, "Goals are like ketchup," reflecting his lighthearted personality. His sudden passing has left a void in the football community, and tributes continue to pour in from fans and former teammates alike. ​

As investigations continue, the football world remains united in mourning the loss of a promising talent whose life was tragically cut short.

Tragic death of boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju

On March 29, 2025, in a previous sad moment, Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, known as 'Success,' tragically collapsed and died during a light heavyweight bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Despite leading on points, Olanrewaju suddenly lost consciousness in the third round without being struck.

He was promptly attended to by medical staff and rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes later.

Nigeria Boxing boss hits out at GBA

Yen.com.gh earlier reported on the unrestrained criticisms made by the President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, against the Ghana Boxing Authority following the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju.

The veteran fighter collapsed during a Ghana Professional Boxing League undercard match against Accra-born John Mbanugu in Bukom, with the former passing away upon arrival at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

