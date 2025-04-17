Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown attended AshantiFest in Kumasi and met a staunch fan

In the viral video, the fan went on his knees and showered her with praises, but unfortunately, the actress failed to give him money

The video went viral as people spoke about the love people have for Mrs McBrown Mensah in the comments

Actress Nana Ama McBrown was shown massive love when she attended the 2025 edition of AshantiFest, as videos went viral on social media.

Nana Ama McBrown meets die-hard fan. Image Credit: @globaltrendz

Source: TikTok

Sumsum gifts McBrown's staunch fan money

The star actress, who is celebrated and loved by many, was left in awe and was speechless as a die-hard fan went to his knees to hail her.

In the trending video on TikTok, the male fan removed his shirt and knelt before her on the stage as he spoke about how much he admired her.

With a traditional musical instrument in hand called the axatse, the man noted that he had been watching Her Excellency since he was in Class 4.

McBrown's die-hard fan continued to hail her, and he showered God's blessings on her amid the cheers from onlookers.

"I started watching you, it is not today. I was in Class 4. May God bless you," he said with an axatse in his hand.

Touched by his kind words, the Onua Showtime host got up from her seat, bent over and touched the man, a gesture which signified that she had acknowledged his praises.

Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe saw the man from a distance, rushed to him and plastered GH¢50 on his forehead.

This comes after realising that Mrs McBrown Mensah was not going to give him any money, as it looked like the man was expecting some money from her.

Reactions to Sumsum gifting McBrown's fan money

Many people in the comment section likened the man's attitude in the video to that of political commentator Appiah Stadium.

Others also noted that Mrs McBrown was one celebrity from the Ashanti Region who was dearly loved.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of McBrown meeting a staunch fan:

Uncle Ben 👨🏽‍🍼said:

"They only know mcbrown ❤️."

Isahaq Sterling💎said:

"Appiah stadium 😭."

maame_ekua.nyamekye said:

"Eeei is that Your Honour?😃😃wooow! time flies."

Jones😇😇 said:

"Nana always steals show 😹."

Pictures of Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown dazzles in stylish outfits. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Sharaf Mahama meets Sumsum Ahuofe

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe was excited when he crossed paths with Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Dramani Mahama, during the 2025 Ashanti Festival at a football park in Kumasi.

In a lighthearted moment captured on video, Sumsum warmly referred to Sharaf as his brother and even went as far as calling him a future president, drawing laughter from those around. Despite the playful exchange, Sharaf could be seen smiling through the slightly awkward moment.

The interaction quickly gained traction on social media, with many Ghanaians reacting to Sumsum’s bold yet humorous remarks and Sharaf’s humble and composed response.

Source: YEN.com.gh