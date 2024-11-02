Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their discontent with American entertainer, Rubi Rose's visit to the presidential palace

The American is in Ghana for a Halloween party inside the Ace Night Club in Accra

Rubi Rose was in a photo with Nadia Adongo Musah, Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President inside the Jubilee House

Rubi Rose, an American Entertainer's visit to the Jubilee House, Ghana's seat of Government sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media.

American entertainer, a video vixen, rapper, and OnlyFan content creator, arrived in Ghana on Thursday, October 31, 2024, as a special guest for a Halloween party in Accra.

Ghanaians on social media express discontent over Rubi Rose, an American entertainer, visit to the Jubilee House.

As part of the visit to the motherland, Rubi Rose was granted access to the Jubilee House.

During the visit, she met with Nadia Adongo Musah, Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, and was given a tour of the Jubilee House.

Ghanaians express discontent on social media

Photos of the American entertainer's visit to the Jubilee House were splashed on social media, causing outrage among Ghanaians.

They expressed their discontent and questioned why someone with Rose's background was allowed into the presidential palace.

The Jubilee House, also known as Flagstaff House, holds significant historical and symbolic value as the seat of Ghana's presidency

@fanti_boy said:

"Is this really Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana?"

@_blacksnow09 also said:

"Foreigners have more access to the presidential residence than citizens."

@CopsonClaude wrote:

"The jubilee house is now oasis lounge."

@PositiveAt59011 also wrote:

"Please is the place a hotel where Americans do lodge in?"

@DanQuaye22 commented:

"They told the citizens flagstaff house is a security zone buh see who has easy access."

Meek Mill visit the Jubilee House

It would be recalled in January 2023, a similar incident occurred when American rapper, Meek Mill visited Ghana for the first time.

YEN.com.gh reported that Meek Mill took advantage of the visit to the presidential palace to shoot a music video.

This caused an uproar in Ghana, with many Ghanaians expressing their disgust over the incident.

The American rapper later issued a public apology and pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive him.

