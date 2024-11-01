A video of a young Ghanaian woman speaking about the troubles in her marriage has got people talking

The woman said her husband, now a police officer, has decided to divorce her because he has a new lover

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have consoled the woman on her ordeal

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian teacher is trending after a video of her complaining about the barefaced betrayal exhibited by her estranged husband surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman who appeared on the popular relationship talk show Oyerepa Afutuo, hosted by Antie Naa on Oyerepa TV, said her husband now wants to part ways after he successfully became a police officer.

Auntie Naa: Ghanaian teacher pained as husband jilts her after becoming a police officer. Photo credit: @Antie Naa TV/YouTube

Source: TikTok

Speaking with tears rolling down her cheeks, the woman recounted how she supported her estranged husband when he was struggling financially.

She said that now that her husband has become a police officer, he no longer wants to continue with the marriage because of his new lover.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the woman

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video comforted the woman on her ordeal

dwomohemmanuel382 reacted:

"Sister dont worry from kejetia to Antoa is 6cedis 50 pesewas."

Berry's reacted:

"The reasons why I will never settle for less again

Sister Jossy replied:

"Me I've pledged to myself....barima onni bi menfa bi bio. From my own experience....I'm so done!"

adugyamfi5868 added:

"Why is that, Ante Naa is not showing the officer’s picture as she used to show pictures of others."

Man admits to cheating on wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A Ghanaian has admitted to cheating on his wife, who currently lives abroad.

In a video on TikTok, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, blaming it on the absence of his wife.

He claimed that life has not been easy in the past three years since his wife, Adwoa Mavis, travelled, as he has been feeling very lonely.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh