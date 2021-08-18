Laura and Lauretta, popular Instagram twins in Ghana have taken to their Youtube channel to share some of their strategies for a successful business

The sisters are the founders of a well-known cosmetics store on Instagram called 'The Twin Store'

In 2020, they came up with their own makeup line known as 'Girl Boss' which currently is into the production of lip gloss, eyebrow pencils and gels.

Laura and Lauretta: Popular Ghanaian Twins Shares how they Established their Successful Cosmetic Business

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh sighted a video on their Youtube channel with almost 60,000 subscribers where they talked about some of the things one needs to look out for in order to have a successful business.

The tips they shared have been listed below;

Manufacture your products locally

The unstable nature of the dollar can make production outside the country expensive which would require an increase in the selling price of the products.

Doing that would also help avoid unnecessary shipment costs.

Build a good brand

See the business as a part of you and do not sleep on it.

Utilize social media

Social media is the new and improved marketing platform.

Set up a page on all social platforms especially if your business is a start-up.

Having a physical store is unnecessary. Renting a place for a startup business is not cost-effective.

Try and avoid extra expenses in any way possible.

Strategies

Know your niche and what they want. This will help you sell more and prevent product waste.

Right mindset

Be positive about your business and work hard toward it. Invest positive energy in your trade.

Set targets and put necessary measures in place.

Source: Yen