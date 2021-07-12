An eye-witness of the toll booth accident that occurred at the Accra-Tema Motorway has told his side of the story

According to the security guard, once he saw the direction the truck was moving with speed, he detected something was wrong and wanted to run away

However, he quickly remembered that the toll booth attendant at the time was physically challenged & returned to witness the scary scene

A security guard who was at the site of the toll booth accident and witnessed how it unfolded has given his full account in an interview with YEN.com.gh's Philip Abutiate.

According to the gentleman, he usually stays at Booth 6, from where he is able to view everything that goes on in all the other booths whenever he is on duty.

However, at the particular time when the incident happened, the security guard said he had moved to Booth 2 when he turned and suddenly saw the tipper truck speedily moving towards the booth.

He indicated that at the time, only two staff were in the way of the truck; one who was physically challenged was in the booth and another who was with a hearing impairment was behind the booth.

"When I turned and saw the truck moving with speed, I decided to run away and the crash happened, but then I remembered that the man in the booth was physically challenged,"

He further added:

"When I drew closer, the structure had collapsed with the physically challenged man still in the booth and the cleaner's two legs and one arm had been damaged severely as the truck ran over him"

The incident happened after the articulated truck has crashed into one of the toll-booths on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

As an earlier report by YEN.com.gh indicated, one of the toll-booth attendants was feared dead after a video showed the body lying motionless when the truck crashed into the booth

The unfortunate incident occurred in the early and rush hours of Monday morning, July 12, 2021.

Another attendant believed to be visually and hearing impaired also sustained various degrees of injuries after he was pulled out of the wrecked booth.

