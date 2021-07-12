The Minister for Roads and Highway, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has commented on the accident that occurred at the Accra-Tema Motorway toll-booth.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

According to the roads minister, he had been informed that there was an alleged brake failure that caused the accident that led to the death of the two toll-booth workers.

Amoako Atta stated that some drivers were quick to attribute road accidents to brake failures when in actual sense, they were the ones who drive stupidly and senselessly.

Speaking about the Motorway accident in an interview with YEN.com.gh, he said the good thing is that, as at the time the accident occurred, the toll-booth was less busy with just a few cars.

He added there could be a possibility that the vehicle was speeding when it rammed into the toll-booth.

He was however quick to add that unless a thorough examination is carried on the truck, that fact cannot be confirmed.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a tipper truck has crashed into one of the toll-booths on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

According to a report filed by CitiNews, one of the toll-booth attendants was feared dead after a video showed the body lying motionless when the truck crashed into the booth.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the early and rush hours of Monday morning, July 12, 2021.

The report reveals that another attendant who is believed to be visually and hearing impaired also sustained various degrees of injuries after he was pulled out of the wrecked booth.

In other news

Five persons were reported dead in an accident that occurred at Omenako near Suhum on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The deceased were onboard a Hyundai H100 minibus traveling en route to Accra from Nkawkaw.

According to a Citinews report, the driver of the minibus wrongfully overtook a vehicle ahead of him on the blindside of the traffic from the opposite direction.

Accra-Kumasi highway: 5 dead in a fatal accident after wrongful overtaking Source: UGC The vehicle collided with a trailer truck with registration number GN 6885-20 in the process, which resulted in the fatalities.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh