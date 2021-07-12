1dead; another injured after truck runs into Accra-Tema motorway toll-booth

An articulated truck has crashed into one of the toll-booths on the Accra-Tema Motorway killing an attendant instantly

Another attendant who happens to be deaf and dumb has also sustained serious injuries

The unfortunate incident occurred in the early and rush hours of Monday morning, July 12, 2021

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that an articulated truck has crashed into one of the toll-booths on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

According to a report filed by CitiNews, one of the toll-booth attendants is feared dead after a video showed the body lying motionless when the truck crashed into the booth.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the early and rush hours of Monday morning, July 12, 2021.

1dead; another injured after truck runs into Accra-Tema motorway tollbooth

The report reveals that another attendant who is believed to be visually and hearing impaired also sustained various degrees of injuries after he was pulled out of the wrecked booth.

An eyewitness at the scene of the accident said the speed at which the truck was coming was evident that something was definitely not right.

He added that it could either be that the driver was inexperienced or his breaks had failed.

“I saw the tipper driver rushing to the booth at the Tema side. The rate at which he was speeding showed that something was definitely going wrong. Either his brake had failed or he was an inexperienced driver. By the time we realized, he had run into the toll-booth, killing the attendant” he said.

Monday’s crash adds to the numerous accidents that have occurred already this year and taken many lives while leaving several others injured.

Per statistics from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), road crashes have killed more than 1,000 people in the country from January to April 2021.

Most of these accidents are caused as a result of drunk driving, and non-adherence to road traffic regulations as well.

The Accra-Kumasi highway over the past few years is known to be the stretch that records the highest number of road crashes.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that five persons have died in an accident that occurred at Omenako near Suhum on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The deceased were onboard a Hyundai H100 minibus traveling en route to Accra from Nkawkaw.

According to a Citinews report, the driver of the minibus wrongfully overtook a vehicle ahead of him on the blindside of the traffic from the opposite direction.

Source: Yen.com.gh