Castro: Photos of Musician’s Father Surface Online as he goes on Lunch Date with D-Black
- Photos of Castro's father have surfaced online 7 years after his son was declared missing
- He was in the company of Ghanaian rapper, D-Black
- The man looks so much just like his son in terms of physical appearance and mannerisms
The father of Castro, the missing Ghanaian musician know in real life as Theophilus Tagoe, has made an appearance recently.
Castro’s father was captured in the company of Ghanaian rapper, D-Black, having lunch together.
The man and his son look so much alike in their physical appearance and mannerisms.
Mr Tagoe is seen with a gold chain around his neck and a wristwatch.
He posed like Castro was doing when he was around.
