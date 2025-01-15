Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong have donated building materials to support the rebuilding efforts at the Kantamanto market

A delegation presented a truckload of roofing sheets to a representative of the traders who lost properties during the market's recent fire

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to thank Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong for their generous donation to the traders

Renowned Ghanaian businessmen Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong have donated items to the victims of the recent Kantamanto market fires.

Traders at Greater Accra's popular trading centre were devastated and lost several properties after a wildfire burnt their shops to ashes on January 2, 2025.

Despite the best efforts of some personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, who arrived at the scene with five fire trucks from Makola, Greater Accra Regional Headquarters, National Headquarters, Flagstaff House, and Parliament House, nearly the entire Kantamanto Market was left entirely in ruins.

The unfortunate incident left several traders distressed and weeping over losing their goods and facing potential financial struggles.

Following the fire outbreak, several distinguished individuals visited the site to help the traders rebuild the various structures at the Kantamanto market as quickly as possible.

2024 presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako, the leader of the New Force Party, and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang visited the market to commiserate with the affected traders. The former donated GH¢50K for the reconstruction efforts.

Former Vice President and the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was accompanied by former Greater Accra Regional Minister Daniel Nii Titus Glover on a visit to the market to inspect the damages caused by the fire.

The NPP flagbearer donated GH¢200,000 to the rebuilding efforts and also promised to provide them with essential building materials and surveillance equipment to help them recover from the unfortunate disaster.

Despite and Ofori Sarpong donate roofing sheets

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a delegation from Despite Media visited the Kantamanto market on behalf of Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong to inspect the ongoing rebuilding efforts and support the affected traders.

The delegation presented a truckload of 1240 pieces of roofing sheets to a representative of the Kantamanto Traders Association, who expressed gratitude to the two businessmen for their generous gesture towards them.

The traders' association representative shared that Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong's donation relieved them and that the traders would no longer spend much more to acquire new roofing sheets.

Below is the video of the delegation presenting the roofing sheets to the traders:

Despite and Ofori Sarpong's donation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

kobbytuesdayz said:

"So koo bibinii kraa when? Land owners want to bring proper development, but others want to still put up firewood, the same structure that couldn’t survive the inferno 🤷🏿."

jblackgh commented:

"He's done extremely well but if he had donated Aluzinc instead, they would have had more than 7000pcs. All the same, God richly richly bless him."

nii4701nii_odartey_lamptey said:

"They should use it for the purpose o. These market leaders."

bel_nil_ commented:

"Better with an appropriate block structure than with an inflammable one. Anyways, well done, Despite group."

Stanley Kodia, brother support traders with GH¢100,000

In another report by YEN.com.gh, Stanley Mensah Kodia and his brother Salim supported the Kantamanto traders' rebuilding efforts with a GH¢100,000 donation.

The businessman handed over the cash to one of the market leaders, and Ghanaians praised the siblings for their generous gesture toward the victims of the recent fire.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

