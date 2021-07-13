A pistol hidden in 'Papaye' food pack has been intercepted by the cantonments police in Accra

The pistol with AA cartridges was hidden in one of two packs of food which was to be given to an inmate at the station

The suspect, believed to be 23-years-old escaped the scene when she was found out

Police personnel at the Cantonment Police Station in Accra have intercepted a pistol with live ammunition hidden in 'Papaye' food pack which was to be given to an inmate at the station.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at about 4:45 pm.

According to a Citinews report, a lady, suspected to be about 23 years of age, came to the station to visit an inmate with the intention to smuggle the weapon in.

The Greater Accra Police PRO, Efia Tengey, said, “on July 11, 2021, at about 4:45 pm, a young lady aged about 23years with Nigerian accent came to the charge office with two packs of Papaye labeled fast food to be served on a robbery remand prisoner in cells.”

“When the food was carefully inspected by the duty officer on duty, a locally manufactured pistol with one aa cartridge was found concealed in one of the packs with the food covering it., she added.

Unfortunately, the young lady is reported to have bolted after she was found out and frantic efforts are being made to arrest her to face the law.

In other news

A student of the Accra Academy Senior High School at Bubuashie in Accra, has been identified as the brain behind all the fire outbreaks in the school.

The 15-year-old boy has however been arrested based on his own confessions after meeting with a committee set up to investigate the fire.

In a report filed by Graphiconline.com, the lad said he was pushed to set parts of the school ablaze after he was coerced against his will to enroll in the school.

He indicated that he hatched a plan to torch the dormitories with the hope that the school would be closed down.

