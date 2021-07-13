Gloria Sarfo has reacted to a video in which Moesha was seen atop an uncompleted building

She called for their fans to say prayers for them since they were also human and had issues

Moesha Boduoung went viral on social media after she was seen in a video allegedly trying to take her life

Actress Gloria Sarfo has made a humble plea to her Ghanaian fans and followers for them to remember her in prayers following Moesha Boduong's viral issue.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Gloria called on her fans to pray for their idols.

According to her, celebrity status does not change the fact that they are also flesh and blood and are susceptible to issues just like anyone else.

When you say prayer say one for us too - Gloria Sarfo calls for help amid Moesha's predicament.

She said that the life of a celebrity was like living in a fast lane because at one point you are a star and at another point, you may be at your lowest in life.

Gloria Sarfo shared a photo of herself wearing a white dress and sitting behind a grand piano while beaming with smiles.

She captioned the photo: "One minute you're a star And the next minute, you feel like you failed at some life exams. Well, We're humans too, We have issues too, We cry too, We have our flaws and plights, But above all, we were created by the same God; Who never fails or lies, And What He cannot do, does not exist When you say A PRAYER, Say one for us too #ItIsWell"

Many fans of the actress could not agree more with her as they took to the comment section to air their views on the issue.

In a related development, actress Rosemond Alade Brown has asked for support for fellow actress Moesha Babiinoti Boduong following the latter's video which went viral on social media.

While speaking in a self-recorded video in her home and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akuapem Poloo asked the members of Moesha's church to visit her and also keep an eye on her.

She also called on her fellow celebs to step into the matter and encourage Moesha if it so happens that she is going through some form of depression.

