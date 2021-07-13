Akuapem Poloo has been spotted in a video rallying for support for Moesha

The "edey pain you" crooner said she did not mind babysitting Moesha for the rest of the year

Moesha was seen in a viral video preaching and advising ladies against selling their bodies

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown has asked for support for fellow actress Moesha Babiinoti Boduong following the latter's video which went viral on social media.

While speaking in a self-recorded video in her home and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akuapem Poloo asked the members of Moesha's church to visit her and also keep an eye on her.

She also called on her fellow celebs to step into the matter and encourage Moesha if it so happens that she is going through some form of depression.

Akuapem Poloo said she was ready to babysit Moesha Boduong for the rest of the year because she did not want the worse to happen to her 'sister'.

Rosemond Brown added that attention needed to be given to Moesha's words because she has been through a lot albeit being a very good person.

She went on to say she was not happy about Moesha's state and called on men of God and the 'big' celebrities to quickly go to the model's rescue.

"They should visit her in her house. People shouldn't leave her to walk alone on the streets, I beg you. Only God knows what is happening to our sister. We love her, she is our sister.

We shouldn't sit down and wait till something happen before we say Moesha is gone, she is too young," Akuapem Poloo added."

Poloo was reacting to a viral video of Moesha sitting atop a building and allegedly contemplating taking her life.

In a related development, Moesha opened up on her repentance journey and has said it is not as easy as she thought it would be.

While speaking atop a building in a viral video, the actress was heard saying that the 'born again' journey was not all that rosy.

She said she was going through a lot now due to the sins of her past and the fact that the devil wanted to capitalize on her flaws.

