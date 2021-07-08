Abena: Young Ghanaian lady Overseas Celebrates Acquiring her own House at age 22

Abena, a young Ghanaian lady who appears to be living abroad revealed she has become a homeowner at the age of 22

The young lady shared pictures showing the new house she owns but did not mention what she does for a living

A young Ghanaian nurse identified on Twitter as Abena with the handle @Neessyyyyy has celebrated acquiring her own house at the young age of 22.

In a post shared on her Twitter handle, the young lady took pictures around the beautiful house and captured it "homeowner at 22" which inspired many netizens who kept retweeting the post.

Abena did not mention what she does nor how she was able to acquire the property but what seems to be clear from the pictures is that she resides overseas and not in Ghana.

Ghanaian lady celebrates acquiring her own house at age 22

Source: Twitter

What social media users are saying

This post generated thousands of reactions from tweeps with many people wondering how the young lady was able to achieve this so seemingly easily.

@KaMa_Sly said:

How you people dey do this thing. Yall make it look so simple and easy . I'm sad right now.

@RafPos mentioned:

Most of these people that flex accomplishments online have rich backgrounds, no person that worked hard and started from zero would want validation from Twitter.

@liddolilith asked:

Where is this?! Like city wise? There’s no way you could ever pay something like that in Miami off of art alone

Credit: @Neessyyyyy

Source: Twitter

Earlier, another young lady with the Twitter handle @tiarettee got people on the social media platform talking after sharing photos of her pea pod couch.

The lady who acquired her first house at the age of 19 could not keep the beauty of the couch to herself and she decided to share it with her followers.

She captioned the photos: "My new couch came in." Tweeps soon flooded the comment section of her post to express their thoughts on the adorable couch.

Source: Yen Newspaper