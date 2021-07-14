First lady still owes the state more despite refunding GH¢899k– Ato Forson

The minority spokesperson on Finance said Mrs Akufo-Addo still owes the state after refunding GH¢899,097.84

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson said the money paid by the first lady is not exactly what she owes

He added that the amount paid is not exhaustive despite doing the right thing

Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has stated that despite the First Lady refunding GH¢899,097.84 to the state, she still owes.

According to Ato Forson, the First Lady owes the state more than what has been quoted and refunded.

In a report filed by JoyNews, he said although the First Lady’s decision to refund the money is in the right direction, the amount paid is not exhaustive.

He explained that the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) operated by Rebecca Akufo-Addo receives some financial support from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

For that reason, the First Lady should also refund the money received through the GNPC.

Rejection of emoluments

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has rejected the emoluments approved to be paid to her by parliament.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, it was noted that the payment of these allowances existed in the previous government and not only during her tenure in office.

Due to public outcry laced with negative opinions seeking to portray the First Lady in a different light, she has stated that going forward, she is not going to accept any such monies.

The statement also noted that she would be refunding all the allowances that have been paid from the date the president assumed office in 2017 to date, amounting to GHC899,097.84

Refund of allowance

Rebecca Akufo-Addo lived up to her promise to refund allowances paid to her from 2017 to date.

A press statement dated Tuesday, July 13, 2021, and seen by YEN.com.gh indicates that the refund has been made.

Signed by Shirley Laryea of the Office of the First Lady, it states that a Consolidated Bank Ghana cheque of an amount of GHC899,097.84 has been presented to the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare to pay back the amount.

