Rebecca Akufo-Addo has signed a cheque to refund the money paid to her as an allowance

A statement from her office says that the cheque of the amount has been sent to the right quarters

Mrs Akufo-Addo promised to refund the money in a statement dated Monday, July 12, 2021

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has lived up to her promise to refund allowances paid to her from 2017 to date.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the office of the First Lady put out a statement that Mrs Akufo-Addo had decided to return any money paid to her because of the office she holds.

A press statement dated Tuesday, July 13, 2021, and seen by YEN.com.gh indicates that the refund has been made.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo refunds allowances paid her as First Lady. Photo source: Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Signed by Shirley Laryea of the Office of the First Lady, it states that a Consolidated Bank Ghana cheque of an amount of eight hundred and ninety-nine thousand, seven hundred cedis, four pesewas has been presented to the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare to pay back the amount.

See the full statement below.

Background

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles monthly.

There have been various reactions, with many pushing against the idea.

The likes of former President John Dramani Mahama, and Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have labelled the idea unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament of South Dayi, says the case brought against the government about salaries for presidential spouses isn't over.

He is challenging the idea at the Supreme court, arguing that it is unconstitutional. However, the South Dayi MP says the suit filed at the court to stop the payment of salaries and allowances to First and Second Ladies will not be affected by this decision of the presidential spouses to return the funds.

Source: Yen