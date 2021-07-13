Rebecca Akufo Addo has stated allowances paid to her since her husband assumed office as president will be refunded

She has also rejected the emoluments that parliament approved to be paid

The first lady will be refunding GHC899,097.84

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has rejected the emoluments approved to be paid to her by parliament.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, it was noted that the payment of these allowances existed in the previous government and not only during her tenure in office.

Due to public outcry laced with negative opinions seeking to portray the first lady in a different light, she has stated that going forward, she is not going to accept any such monies.

The statement also noted that she would be refunding all the allowances that have been paid from the date the president resumed office in 2017 to date, amounting to GHC899,097.84.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo rejects salary; refunds over GHC899k allowances since 2017

Source: UGC

Rebecca Akufo-Addo rejects salary; refunds over GHC899k allowances since 2017

Source: UGC

The statement also noted that she is doing that purely as a personal decision and not with prejudice to the rights of others.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo also noted that she does not under any circumstance undermine the propriety of the process undertaken by parliament.

The issue of payment of salary to presidential spouses generated a lot of public debate with people saying the monies being paid to them were unconstitutional.

Mahama's take

The former president of Ghana, John Mahama, waded into the controversial issue of paying monthly salaries for the first and second ladies.

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles on a monthly basis.

In a lengthy post on his official website, Mahama vehemently pushed against the idea calling it unconstitutional.

He joined a tall list of individuals and civil rights organizations who have opposed the idea of paying salaries for the presidential spouses.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh