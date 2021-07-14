A Ghanaian internet fraudster has claimed the illegal online activity has spiritual backing

He alleged most internet fraudsters, popularly referred to as game boys, have died for disobeying their spiritual consultants

He also claimed some popular pastors work with them

An experienced internet fraudster with the pseudo name Samson has opened up about his activities, disclosing there is a spiritual aspect to his 'occupational' online schemes.

Locally referred to as 'game boy', Samson who has earned the tag associated with internet fraudsters, disclosed that some of his friends have died for disobeying their spiritual (juju) consultants.

The young man told SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami that he swindles whites with spiritual backing that enables fast transactions, but cautioned against excessive greed.

''You must not continue taking from one client for too long. After you get the money, move on to another person. The spiritualist will give you two or three months to make money from a client.

''So you need to set a target and make that money before the time is up. If you continue with the client, trouble,'' he said.

Samson recalled how a colleague at Taifa in Accra died through this, claiming most game boys have passed away for disobeying their spiritual consultants.

''Every game boy in Taifa, Mile 7 knows Makaveli. Dog sperm turned into a snake, and his mother killed him, but she didn’t know. Taifa boys know this,'' he claimed.

He disclosed some musicians and pastors work with them because of the offshore accounts they have.

''I can mention some popular musicians who are in this game; our clients send the money through their accounts, and they take 20 per cent. That is what they spend on flashy cars,'' he averred.

''We use Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) accounts, and churches are under NGO and are in this game with us. I don’t want to mention names, but they are well-known pastors. Calculate 20 per cent of 4 million dollars,'' he told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa.

