Asante Kotoko fired head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum after 4 Ghana Premier League games without a win

Club legend Amed Simba Toure openly celebrated Ogum’s departure, sharing a farewell graphic and sparking fan debate

Dreams FC boss Karim Zito was appointed as interim head coach and technical director just a day after Ogum’s dismissal

Burkina Faso international and Asante Kotoko legend Amed Simba Toure has publicly expressed his delight following the dismissal of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as head coach of the Ghanaian giants.

The ex-striker, who once lit up the Ghana Premier League with his attacking flair, shared his sentiments in a social media post that accompanied a tribute graphic bidding farewell to the outgoing manager.

Kotoko part ways with Ogum after winless run

The Porcupine Warriors officially parted ways with Dr. Ogum on April 21, following a disappointing stretch of four matches without a win in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

During this run, Kotoko managed only two draws and suffered two defeats, a performance that fell short of the club’s lofty standards and ultimately triggered decisive action from the management.

The club wasted little time in announcing a successor as the Reds seek to challenge for the GPL title till the last day.

Less than 24 hours after Ogum's dismissal, Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito was unveiled as the new interim head coach and technical director.

The veteran Zito is expected to stabilise the team and revive their campaign as the season enters its crucial phase.

Toure's reaction sparks debate

Amed Toure, who remains a revered figure among Kotoko supporters for his exploits during his time with the club, made headlines with his animated response to the news.

In his Facebook post, Toure appeared jubilant, indirectly suggesting that Ogum’s exit was overdue at the club that recently lost a famous supporter, Nana Pooley.

''I am very happy because very soon fabulous will comeback strongly,'' Amed Toure said.

Toure’s relationship with the Kotoko faithful has always been passionate, and his latest comments have sparked debate among fans.

While some agree with the former striker’s stance, citing poor tactics and underperformance, others believe his reaction was ill-timed and disrespectful.

Legacy and Influence

Amed Toure was the standout performer during the 2010/11 season, winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards for both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup in the colours of Asante Kotoko.

His goals, work ethic, and connection with the fans earned him a legendary status at the club.

He no longer dons the red jersey, but Toure’s voice still carries weight within the Kotoko community.

His apparent celebration over Ogum’s sacking adds an emotional layer to the managerial shake-up, underscoring just how invested former players remain in the club’s fortunes.

Karim Zito at the wheel

As Karim Zito takes over the reins, the task ahead is monumental. Kotoko remains in a tight race in the GPL, and a quick turnaround in form will be essential to keep their title hopes alive.

Zito, always the favourite

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the ex-Asante Kotoko player and Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, was the frontrunner to replace Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum in case the latter is dismissed from his post.

Correctly predicted, the experienced Zito was immediately confirmed as the interim Kotoko boss following the departure of the ex-WAFA head coach on April 21.

