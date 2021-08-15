Gerd Muller: Bayern Munich and Germany legend dies aged 75

Bayern Munich confirmed the tragic news via their social medial platform, with the club announcing Ger Muller passed away on Sunday, August 15

Muller is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the football pitch, thanks to his impressive goalscoring prowess

The football icon had an illustrious career with Bayern who he helped win a number of titles, including four Bundesliga titles

Bayern Munich and Germany football legend Gerd Muller has tragically died aged 75.

Photo by Rust/ullstein bild.

Source: Getty Images

Muller's death was confirmed by Bayern who announced curtains fell on the football legend on the morning of Sunday, August 15.

"Today the world of FC Bayern stands still. The German record champions and his entire fan base mourn Gerd Müller, who died early on Sunday morning at the age of 75," the Bundesliga giants said in a social media post.

Muller is widely regarded as one of the best strikers to grace football following his exploits in front of goal during his playing days.

The legendary striker scored an eyewatering 68 goals in just 62 appearances for the Germany national side, inspiring them to European glory in 1972 and the World Cup in 1974.

Despite his impressive goalscoring form with the national team, it was at Bayern where he made a name for himself.

Joining the Bundesliga club in 1964, Muller managed to score a remarkable 566 goals in 607 during a glittering football career that saw him win four Bundesliga titles, three European Cups, and a European Cup Winners’ Cup medal.

While he managed to win a number of titles for club and country, he did win individual awards as well thanks to his incisiveness in front of goal.

Having scored 10 goals during the 1970 World Cup staged in Brazil, he did manage to cart home the Ballon d’Or.

Speaking on his death, Bayern president Herbert Hainer said it was a sad moment for the club, describing Muller as "the greatest ever been."

“Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and all of its fans," Mirror UK quoted Hainer saying.

“Gerd Müller was the greatest striker there has ever been - and a fine person, a personality in world football. We are united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family," he added.

Source: Yen.com.gh