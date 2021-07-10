Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko has been honoured with an award at the Ghana Influential Youth Awards held Friday, July 9

He won the award for his self-financed humanitarian deeds toward the deprived and the nation

Lance Corporal Agbeko is known for donating to the poor and fixing damaged traffic lights and potholes in Accra

Ghanaian police officer, Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko, has been honoured with an award at the Ghana Influential Youth Awards held Friday, July 9.

The junior police officer won the award for his self-financed projects and generous deeds toward the deprived in society and nation.

Lance Corporal Agbeko first emerged into the limelight after photos of him donating crutches to some physically impaired people on the street surfaced on social media.

On his social media pages, where he has gained a small following, there are visuals of him donating to a hospital, children, fixing damaged traffic lights and potholes.

He uses his limited resources to fill in the deadly potholes that threaten the lives of drivers and passengers in Accra for temporal usage.

Simon Agbeko has patched up some road hazards at the Achimota overhead and Abeka Junction to prevent accidents.

He works with the Accra Regional Police Command, YEN.com.gh reported.

