Reverend Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso cautioned against criticising Moesha Buduong after she became ''born again''

The preacher reiterated that ''for all have sinned and come short of God's glory''

He urged people to pray for the former socialite to help her in her newfound Christian faith

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian business titan and preacher, Reverend Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, has cautioned against criticising actress Moesha Buduong after she became ''born again''.

In a clip sighted on social media, the presiding pastor of God’s Solution Center (GSC), warned against victimising the former socialite who recently converted to Christianity.

''Somebody repents and says that I want to go and serve God then these people come out as the Pharisees to criticise, and if you don't take care, you kill yourself.''

People criticising Moesha do more 'evil' - Rev Dr Danso seriously jabs naysayers in video. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

''Is not possible that a man can change?'' he asked. ''When you see a person criticising you, you can see that that person does more evil than you,'' he added.

Alluding to the Bible to buttress his submission, Reverend Danso reiterated that we are all living by the mercies of God.

''For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God; we're living by the mercies of God,'' he stressed.

The popular preacher urged his followers to pray for 'born again' Moesha as he encouraged people to remember her in their prayers.

Before her conversion, Moesha Buduong, one of Ghana's popular slay queens, admitted to dating married men who sponsored her fancy lifestyle.

After she turned a new leaf, she has admonished women to desist from the act, especially young ladies.

Watch the video of Reverend Abbeam below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Rapper Sarkodie's birthday was nearly clouded by other trends on social media, but on Twitter, he took the number one spot for hours, thanks to his fans and Nana Aba Anamoah.

The media personality's heartfelt message to the Ghanaian rapper on his birthday on Saturday, July 10, immediately garnered hundreds of reactions and comments from fans.

On her Twitter page, where she has gained a following of more than a million followers, she wrote:

''Happy birthday to Africa’s Greatest Rapper. (Your favourite rapper knows this). The apple of my eye. The greatest to ever do it.

''A man after my heart, @sarkodie I love you. Enjoy your big day,'' she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a separate story, Ghanaian police officer, Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko, has been honoured with an award at the Ghana Influential Youth Awards held Friday, July 9.

The junior police officer won the award for his self-financed projects and generous deeds toward the deprived in society and nation.

Lance Corporal Agbeko first emerged into the limelight after photos of him donating crutches to some physically impaired people on the street surfaced on social media.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen