After getting juicy employment with an oil company, a Nigerian man revealed that social media helped him greatly

When he said he has been able to get two jobs in a year, people wondered why those that are on the same LinkedIn platform are disadvantaged

Godspower said that God has been the ultimate force behind the success, adding that there is nothing He cannot do

A Nigerian man, Godspower Enwenemati, has gone on LinkedIn to announce that he got a new job with a big company called Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Co. Ltd.

With the new employment, he would be acting as the Quality Control (QC) inspector. Godspower said that with the power of the social media platform, he was able to get two jobs within a year.

God made it happen

The happy man also appreciated the Almighty for making it all possible as he said:

“Indeed, what God cannot do does not exist.”

The QC inspector shared a photo showing him in his work uniform. Many Nigerians took to his comment section to congratulate him. Among them were those who said he is very lucky to have such a juicy job.

You too will get yours

In the comment section, Godspower encouraged those who wondered why social media is also not getting them jobs.

At the time of writing this report, his post has over 500 comments with more than 2,000 likes. Yen compiled some of the reactions below:

Ogheneochuko Erhueh said:

"Congratulations Bro. I pray for this kind of heavenly grace. I've not been able to even secure just one job interview from LinkedIn."

Bolarinwa Satoye said:

"Congrat my paddi more blessing .please don't forget me."

Eucharia Udeh said:

"Indeed, what God cannot do does not exist, congratulations."

Franklin Onwujiobi said:

"Congratulations bro... enjoy the God's doing, it can only be God."

Edet Ekpenyong said:

"Congratulations on your new job. Wishing you the very best!"

