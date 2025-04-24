Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong, and owner of the plush Rock City Hotel at Kwahu Nkwatia, is the owner of many luxurious cars

Among Bryan Acheampong's expensive fleet are Ferraris and Lamborghinis, which are parked on the compound of the hotel

A video of the former Agric Minister's posh cars, which surfaced online, has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, is known to be one of the most successful businessmen in Ghana aside from politics.

His Rock City Hotel at Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, which has become a notable attraction during the annual Easter celebrations on the Kwahu mountains, is a testament to his business acumen.

In May 2024, his Rock City was on the verge of taking over Labadi Beach and La Palm Royal Beach Hotels, two of the most prestigious in Ghana, in a deal with its owners, SSNIT.

The deal, which would have seen Acheampong's company take over 60% shares in four SSNIT hotels, was botched by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who alleged impropriety.

Bryan Acheampong's Lamborghinis and Ferraris

Just like most wealthy businessmen, the former Agric Minister loves expensive and fast cars. He boasts of a good number in his collection.

In a video recorded during the 2025 Easter (from April 18-21), Bryan Acheampong, who recently donated GHC300,000 to the Adum PZ Fire victims, put some of his cars on display.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows the compound of Rock City Hotel with a side designated as a car park for the owner.

Luxury brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini were among the cars parked. One of the Lamborghinis, a 2023 Aventador, was only acquired recently.

See the video of Bryan Acheampong's Aventador below:

It is unclear whether the approximately six cars are for Bryan Acheampong's personal use or the hotel's esteemed guests.

One notable thing that runs through for the cars is the customised number plates 5151.

A commentator in the background, who was impressed by what he was seeing, was heard wondering if the Abetifi MP made his money in politics or outside of politics.

Watch the video of Bryan Acheampong's cars below:

Reactions to Bryan Acheampong's posh cars

The video of Bryan Acheampong's cars at the Rock City Hotel has received attention on social media. From being impressed to asking questions about the source of his wealth, many people shared varying opinions. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Nana Kwame praised Bryan Acheampong:

"Sir Bryan Acheampong, you do all honourable may God continue to bless for development."

Foster1_gh_london wondered about a customised plate:

"But the person was able to buy this car but couldn’t afford private plate?? Like how 😳."

Love u back thought politicians' money was Ghana's money:

"Politicians' money is Ghana money. Accountability is the key."

gardenboy06 wanted to know what Acheampong does for his people:

"Let’s focus less on rich people toys and focus on what they do for their communities."

Flora💞Ewurabena💞 cracked a joke about the driver's comfort:

"I won’t take ohia speak nonsense 😂🤣 but is the driver going to feel comfortable with his/her neck anaaa 😌."

Chez Amis buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that restaurateur and businesswoman, Belinda, a.k.a. Big Cheezy, has acquired a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The car, estimated to cost over $400,000, has landed in Ghana was handed over to the Chez Amiz Restaurant owner.

Videos of the car, which surfaced online, have sparked mixed reactions online as Ghanaians wonder about her source of income.

