The trending saga of actress and Instagram model, Moesha Boduong's conversion continues to linger on.

In the latest twist, has been widely reported to have sold all of her properties including cars and furniture.

According to Ayisha Modi, the proceeds from the sales, have been taken to the church where Moesha repented.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Modi who claims Moesha was hypnotized by her pastor has put the man of God on a blast making him trend online.

Amid the trend, YEN.com.gh has dug around to find a few photos and details about the pastor.

1. Real Name

Moesha's pastor is known as Pastor Gabriel Ibe.

2. Church

Gabriel Ibe is the lead pastor for The Revelation Church International. The church is located in Accra and holds services at Best Western Premier Hotel and Underbridge Event Centre around East Legon.

3. Nigerian

Just as his name suggests, Pastor Ibe is Nigerian.

4. Vica Michaels

Pastor Ibe is the elder brother of model Vica Michaels. According to Ayisha Modi, Pastor Ibe was once the manager of Michaels' modelling career.

5. Wife

Pastor Ibe got married to his wife, Ayesha Bedwei, in February 2021, in a ceremony attended by Joe Mettle and others.

6. Business

Aside from his pastoral work, Ibe's profile indicates that he is a serial entrepreneur. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Gold Card Resources, a logistics company.

Source: Yen