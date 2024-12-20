The Livingstone Foundation, the foundation of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, embarked on a charity drive at The Greater Accra Regional Hospital

On December 19, 2024, the dancehall musician was accompanied by his wife, Dr Louisa Satekkla and his team and donated items to the new others and also paid their outstanding bills

Many people heaped praises on Stonebwoy and his family for the generous donation ahead of the Christmas festivities

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla, donated items to help pay the outstanding bills of patients at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formerly known as Ridge Hospital.

Stonebwoy and his foundation donate to The Greater Accra Regional Hospital. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Stonebowy's foundation donates

BHIM Nation President Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla, donated to the hospital and paid the outstanding bills for patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The charity exercise, which took place on December 19, 2024, was conducted under Stonebwoy's foundation, The Livingstone Foundation.

Videos of the new mothers joyfully receiving their packages excitedly from the More of You hitmaker have surfaced on social media. The mothers were also seen trying to grab a selfie with the dancehall musician.

The Livingstone Foundation posted a message on Instagram stating that during their visit, they learned about the situation at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

In a statement, they noted that as part of the foundation's festive season activities and an extension of Burniton Music Group’s Bhim Festival, they settled outstanding bills for newborns’ stay at the NICU and donated essential items to support mothers and the unit at large.

"Furthermore, we have committed to partnering with the NICU to amplify their advocacy efforts and help share their key messages with the wider community. This initiative reflects our commitment to making a meaningful impact in healthcare and community support. #TLFCARES | #BHIMINSPIRES," the statement said.

Stonebwoy donating items at the mothers

Reactions to Stonebwoy's donation drive

The comment section was filled with admiration for Stonebwoy and his family as they embarked on a charity drive.

Many people showered him with God's blessings and advised his foundation to send such blessings to the undeveloped areas of the country.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users:

richard.f.gaye said:

"They should sometimes take their donations to the small town and villages . Accra is ok."

maggie_junegirl said:

"GOD bless you my King 😍"

@fawaz_musah said:

"May the almighty ALLAH bless him 🙏Bless His Imperial Majesty 🥏."

@DestinyKof27619 said:

"It’s good to be good 😊 U will never lack."

burnitonmsg said:

"BIG S/o to the good guys at @tlf_ghana for pulling up on Mothers and their newborns at Ridge's NICU.👏❤️."

edem_breed said:

"God ain't gonna forget this and we also wouldn't. Thanks you for bringing life there."

zasfashionn_hub said:

"👏👏👏👏👏👏👏God bless your family and those who donated ❤️❤️❤️."

McBrown donates to UGMC

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown donated medical equipment and television sets to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Videos of the donation that took place on the premises of UGMC on November 20, 2023, went viral on social media, and many people heaped praise on her.

The donated items were received by the centre's staff and CEO, who thanked the actress for her generous donation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh