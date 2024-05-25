Lil Win has been involved in a motor accident ahead of the premiere of his A Country Called Ghana movie in Kumasi

The actor was seen helplessly carried out of a mangled car by bystanders who were at the scene

The news has devastated scores of fans who are rooting for the best as details of his state are yet to be communicated

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has been involved in an accident in Amakom as he prepares to premiere his new movie A Country Called Ghana in Kumasi tonight, May 25.

The actor was in one of the many vehicles customised to promote the new movie when the accident happened.

The current state of the actor after the accident is unclear, as his management has yet to react to the news.

Lil Win carried out of his car

News of Lil Win's accident has devastated scores of his fans. In a video from the accident scene, Lil Win was seen helplessly carried out of his mangled car.

The onlooking bystanders wailed his name as some brave men helped him out of the car. It has been reported that the actor was rushed to a hospital, but details of his condition after the accident are yet to be communicated.

Netizens react to Lil Win's accident

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's accident.

@jenny_laurels said:

What happened to first aid & waiting for paramedics to move a casualty ‍♀️

@wonuseli wrote:

Oh pray for this guy. Recently involved in altercations with Kwadwo Sheldon. Please, pray for his life

@ackon_koomson commented:

All be settings for his movie Premiere today in Kumasi

Lil Win clashes with Oboy Siki

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had met with his colleague Oboy Siki during a promotional interview for his upcoming movie premier in Kumasi.

Oboy SIki has been one of the biggest critics of Lil Win's A Country Called Gharbin. In the studio, the actors were seen engaged in a heated argument.

Their scuffle ended with Lil Win paying Oboy Siki an undisclosed amount. They both agreed that Oboy Siki should stop sharing detracting remarks about Lil Win.

