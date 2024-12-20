Paul Pogba's elder brother, Mathias, has been handed a three-year prison sentence in an extortion and kidnapping case

He had already spent time in detention, and the remainder of the sentence will be served under house arrest

The ex-Man United star even admitted he considered retiring from football due to the ordeal he went through

The elder sibling of French footballer Paul Pogba, Mathias, has been handed a three-year prison sentence.

He was slapped with a jail verdict for his involvement in a blackmail scheme targeting the former Manchester United midfielder.

Mathias' role in the £11 million ($14 million) extortion attempt has left a dark mark on a family already in the spotlight.

Paul Pogba celebrated his 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph with brother Mathias Pogba after France beat Croatia in the final. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Mathias Pogba sentenced over extortion

According to the BBC, a Paris court ruled that Mathias Pogba, 34, will serve his one-year custodial sentence under electronic monitoring rather than in jail.

The report indicates that in addition to his prison term, he has been fined €20,000 (£16,500).

Additionally, five accomplices in the plot received sentences ranging from four to eight years for their involvement.

Paul Pogba's family betrayal

Paul Pogba revealed harrowing details of being held at gunpoint in 2022 by individuals he considered childhood friends.

The group demanded €13 million (£10.8 million) from him, forcing him to pay €100,000 (£82,600) as an initial installment.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Pogba admitted it almost drove him to quit football.

"When there is money, you have to be careful," he told Al Jazeera, as quoted by ESPN.

"It changes people. It can destroy a family. It can start a war."

What's next for Paul Pogba?

This incident has added to a challenging period for Paul.

The 31-year-old recently parted ways with Juventus after a less-than-ideal stint, featuring only nine times for the Bianconeri in two years, per The Athletic.

A doping suspension further compounded his woes, sidelining him for significant portions of his tenure with the Italian giants.

However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) recently reduced his ban, clearing the way for a return to competitive football.

The 31-year-old is now exploring new opportunities as he prepares to relaunch his career.

Pogba teases fans about his next move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paul Pogba has teased fans about his potential next move as he prepares for a comeback following his doping suspension.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder has intensified his training regime after two years away from regular football.

A recent Instagram post from Pogba has ignited speculation, with fans eagerly debating his possible next club.

