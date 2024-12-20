Ghanaian reggae and dancehall star Ras Kuuku has released a new song with gospel singer Broda Sammy

The song Tumi has garnered significant traction online as fans weigh in on the artists' opposite backgrounds

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the collaboration and how fans have responded to the song

Ghanaian reggae singer Ras Kuuku has featured gospel sensation Broda Sammy in his new song in what appears to be an unconventional collaboration.

This comes after Broda Sammy publicised his agenda to take his gospel music beyond the church and attract new audiences, especially those yet to be saved.

Broda Sammy has challenged his colleagues and religious establishments not to sideline the main target of the gospel.

Ras Kuuku and Broda Sammy's new song glorifies God's power and soundtracks their struggles and journey to becoming superstars.

While some fans have applauded the artistes, others remain skeptical as the debate on secular and gospel collaborations lingers.

Ras Kuuku's new collaboration stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ras Kuuku's new collaboration with Broda Sammy.

@carolberment8259 wrote:

"Puom music always 🔥 🔥 🔥 can’t wait to turn it on my big speakers. Niceness time with this music!!❤"

@TheHeritageOfMan remarked:

"Beautiful song…Father, let your power reflect and transform our lives AMEN."

@kipsie_unruly noted:

"Ghettoyouthprez......thanks for your motivation. The first mainstream artist who did a song for me...I appreciate you OG."

@omaribrahim301 reacted:

"I swear upon everything @ras kuku is the best Reggae artist in Ghana. Voice and lyrics he got it all."

Dennis Nemison added:

"Another great Banga God bless you."

Kofi Kinaata speaks on Ras Kuuku rift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Kinaata had opened up about his issues with Ras Kuuku after the latter accused him of taking his verse off their collaboration without notifying him.

In an interview on Hitz FM, a fan asked Kofi Kinaata whether Ras Kuuku would perform at his upcoming Made in Taadi concert.

Kinaata said his decision not to include Ras Kuuku in the lineup had nothing to do with their professional relationship.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

