Vanessa Nicole was recently spotted at a marriage ceremony, looking classy and elegant in a black suit

This comes after the recent claims from her embattled former partner Funny Face

Videos from Vansa's appearance at the wedding have garnered significant traction on social media as fans share their admiration for Vanessa Nicole

Vanessa Nicole, actress and the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, has stoked a frenzy online after footage from a recent wedding she attended surfaced online.

Vanessa appeared to have been part of the groom's train at the push wedding.

The Kumawood star, who has worked with several film personalities, including Kwaku Manu and Dr Likee, was spotted at the wedding in a black suit and yellow bow tie to compliment her looks.

Funny Face's Ex Vanessa Nicole flaunts beauty at push wedding. Photo source: VanessaNicole

Source: Instagram

Vanessa Nicole dances at wedding

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh Vanessa Nicole was spotted on the dancefloor entertaining the audience.

The mother of Funny Face's children heartily displayed her moves to Rema's Bounce, unperturbed by the frenzy surrounding her relationship with her former partner.

She recently descended on Funny Face for alleging that their twin daughters, Ella and Bella, belonged to another man, as proven by a DNA test he claims to have conducted.

Vanessa Nicole thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Vanessa Nicole's appearance at a recent wedding.

Don Pot quizzed:

Is she now an elder in the church of Pentecost...?

Faith Mensah wrote:

My only question is whose red slippers is on the dance floor 🚶‍♀️

💙KAAKYIRE 💙💙💕 noted:

Mr mumuni come and see something 😄😄😃😃😃

Bernice Torgor remarked:

mokasaaaaa hvnt u seen women dressed like this to support grooms at a wedding before. s3 u are her partner long ..

Self love ❤️ 💋💖🌺 added:

Vanessa was part of the men’s groom

Funny Face flaunts new lady

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedian Funny Face appeared to be moving on from his baby mama, Vanessa, and his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

Amidst all the chaos, Funny Face, in a video that surfaced on social media, flaunted another beautiful young lady, which got many fans talking.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh