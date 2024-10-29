Funny Face's Ex Vanessa Nicole Rocks Black Suit To Wedding, Displays On The Dancefloor
- Vanessa Nicole was recently spotted at a marriage ceremony, looking classy and elegant in a black suit
- This comes after the recent claims from her embattled former partner Funny Face
- Videos from Vansa's appearance at the wedding have garnered significant traction on social media as fans share their admiration for Vanessa Nicole
Vanessa Nicole, actress and the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, has stoked a frenzy online after footage from a recent wedding she attended surfaced online.
Vanessa appeared to have been part of the groom's train at the push wedding.
The Kumawood star, who has worked with several film personalities, including Kwaku Manu and Dr Likee, was spotted at the wedding in a black suit and yellow bow tie to compliment her looks.
Vanessa Nicole dances at wedding
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh Vanessa Nicole was spotted on the dancefloor entertaining the audience.
The mother of Funny Face's children heartily displayed her moves to Rema's Bounce, unperturbed by the frenzy surrounding her relationship with her former partner.
She recently descended on Funny Face for alleging that their twin daughters, Ella and Bella, belonged to another man, as proven by a DNA test he claims to have conducted.
Vanessa Nicole thrills fans
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Vanessa Nicole's appearance at a recent wedding.
Don Pot quizzed:
Is she now an elder in the church of Pentecost...?
Faith Mensah wrote:
My only question is whose red slippers is on the dance floor 🚶♀️
💙KAAKYIRE 💙💙💕 noted:
Mr mumuni come and see something 😄😄😃😃😃
Bernice Torgor remarked:
mokasaaaaa hvnt u seen women dressed like this to support grooms at a wedding before. s3 u are her partner long ..
Self love ❤️ 💋💖🌺 added:
Vanessa was part of the men’s groom
Funny Face flaunts new lady
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedian Funny Face appeared to be moving on from his baby mama, Vanessa, and his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.
Amidst all the chaos, Funny Face, in a video that surfaced on social media, flaunted another beautiful young lady, which got many fans talking.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh