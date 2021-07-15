Government used GH₵68.5m to buy 'pasco' for final year SHS students - Adutwum

The Minister of Education has revealed that GH₵68.5 million was blown on the purchase of past questions for final year SHS students

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum said this was part of government intervention to help candidates prepare for their exams

He said the purchase of these handouts to final year students was funded by the free SHS account

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has revealed that the government spent GH₵68.5 million to buy over past questions for final year SHS students.

The decision to purchase the past questions and answers was as part of interventions to help the candidates who are beneficiaries of the Free SHS program prepare for the 20/21 WASSCE.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, Dr. Osei Adutwum said while the government spent GH₵33,6m to by 568,755 Pasco in 2020, a total of 446,954 similar materials were also bought in 2021.

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the minister revealed that the materials were gotten from Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery at a unit price of GH₵59 in 2020 and GH78 in 2021.

He added that the purchase of these handouts to final year students was funded by the free SHS account.

“The procurement of these questions was funded through the Free Senior High School account," he said.

He added that it was to the advantage of the candidates who were in the rural and deprived communities.

