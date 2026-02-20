Former Manchester United and Liverpool academy player Paddy Lacey has been arrested after running into legal trouble

The 32-year-old turned to professional boxing when his football career failed to progress as expected

News of the circumstances surrounding his arrest has sparked mixed reactions from fans, ranging from concern to disbelief

Paddy Lacey, a former youth player for Manchester United and Liverpool, has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Huyton, Liverpool.

A man in his 20s was shot on a driveway, prompting a police investigation that led to several arrests.

Paddy Lacey arrested for murder, fans react

Officers detained four men on February 19. Lacey, who was among the quartet, now faces counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, possession of a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life, Section 18 grievous bodily harm, and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

John Aaron Jones, 35, of Stamfordham Drive in Allerton, John George Patrick Hughes, 31, of no fixed abode; and Bernard Flynn, 61, of Knowsley Road in Bootle have also been charged with the same offences.

News of the case spread quickly, drawing strong reactions from supporters online.

Many struggled to reconcile the allegations with Lacey’s background in elite academies.

@IntAgbero asked:

"What wrong with the world today ?"

@prettyplaces__ echoed:

"What’s actually wrong with the world now?"

@MaaziTim chimed in with another question:

"How do you feel when someone who once played for top youth teams ends up in court for something like this?"

@IamSarafadeen summed up:

"Patrick Lacey attempted murder charge. Football promise means nothing if the mindset off the pitch is lost."

Lacey is the older brother of Shea Lacey, a highly rated youngster at Manchester United who broke into the senior squad earlier this season.

In 2023, he stepped into professional boxing and won 12 of his first 13 contests. Earlier this month, he suffered his first defeat against Jack Swallow in Liverpool.

Now, instead of headlines about sport, his name appears in court documents, marking another dramatic chapter in a once promising journey.

Paddy Lacey: From prospect to legal troubles

The 32-year-old began his development at Tranmere Rovers before moving to Man United’s academy.

After leaving Old Trafford, he joined Liverpool at youth level and later featured for clubs including Altrincham, Barrow, Accrington Stanley, and Southport.

His career took a damaging turn when the Football Association handed him a 14-month suspension for breaching anti-doping rules after a positive test for benzoylecgonine.

Not long after, he received a 16-month prison sentence for possessing an illicit substance, MDMA, and counterfeit notes at Glastonbury Festival.

